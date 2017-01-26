Latest news

Bike Sport News
Test ride the Panigale 899 at your local Ducati dealership
Haslam to test for Puccetti Kawasaki at Portimao
BSB bosses to 'wait and see' over Eurosport and Sky split
Circuit of Wales gets fortnight to prove finances are in order
Jerez WSBK test: Rea ends on top despite crash
Jerez WSBK test: Savadori impresses with day-two pace
2017 Honda Fireblade: Launch test report and pictures
Jerez WSBK test: Davies 'pushing the boundaries' of new parts and setup
Jerez WSBK test: Neck injury hampers Sykes' progress
Jerez WSBK test: Melandri proves he is still force to be reckoned with
26.01.2017
World Superbikes
26.01.2017
World Superbikes
Jerez WSBK test: Wednesday times and results
25.01.2017
World Superbikes
McLean gets MSS Kawasaki support for Isle of Man TT debut
26.01.2017
TT and Roads
26.01.2017
TT and Roads
Ducati debut radical new MotoGP seat unit and exhaust at Sepang
25.01.2017
MotoGP
25.01.2017
MotoGP
Jerez WSBK test: New Blade is 'good starting point' for Hayden
25.01.2017
World Superbikes
25.01.2017
World Superbikes
Jerez WSBK test: Laverty still struggling to stop RSV-4
25.01.2017
World Superbikes
Jerez WSBK test: Tuesday times and results
24.01.2017
World Superbikes
First pics: Hayden’s 2017 Honda Fireblade
24.01.2017
World Superbikes
Ryde makes Puccetti Kawasaki debut at Jerez WorldSBK test
24.01.2017
World Superbikes
24.01.2017
World Superbikes
Milwaukee Aprilia unwrap 2017 RSV-4 at Jerez WorldSBK test
24.01.2017
World Superbikes
24.01.2017
World Superbikes
Crutchlow awarded prestigious Torrens Trophy in London
24.01.2017
MotoGP
24.01.2017
MotoGP
Rea in search of more power at Jerez WorldSBK test
23.01.2017
World Superbikes
BSB bosses to ‘wait and see’ over Eurosport and Sky split
26.01.2017
Video: Onboard the 2017 Honda Fireblade at Portimao
22.01.2017
22.01.2017
Palmer's Motorsport Vision buys 21-year Donington Park lease
12.01.2017
12.01.2017
Jessopp back on the BSB grid with Riders BMW
17.01.2017
17.01.2017
'I can be as competitive in 2017 as I was in 2015' - Brookes
09.01.2017
09.01.2017
Ex-champ Brookes returns to BSB with TAG Yamaha
09.01.2017
09.01.2017
'Josh is only coming back to win' says TAG team boss Winfield
11.01.2017
11.01.2017
Bridewell returns to British Superbikes with Team WD-40
10.01.2017
10.01.2017
Hickman and Jackson line up for Smiths BMW in 2017
03.01.2017
03.01.2017
Leon Haslam voted BSN BSB Rider of the Year
24.12.2016
24.12.2016
European insurance ruling could 'wipe out' motorsport in UK, says MCIA boss
22.12.2016
22.12.2016
Kiyonari signs for Moriwaki in All-Japan Superbike series
21.12.2016
21.12.2016
BSB Support
Kennedy signs British Supersport deal with Tsingtao MV Agusta
18.01.2017
18.01.2017
Plater steps down as KTM Cup ambassador as calendar is announced
12.01.2017
12.01.2017
Rollo makes step up to Superstock 1000 with MSS Kawasaki
03.01.2017
03.01.2017
Cooper switches back to Superstock 1000 with Bennetts Suzuki
14.12.2016
14.12.2016
Stacey moves into Motostar with Repli-Cast Honda
08.12.2016
08.12.2016
Australian champ Clarke joins CF Motorsport in British Supersport
07.12.2016
07.12.2016
Irwin and Currie to challenge for 2017 Supersport title with Gearlink Kawasaki
05.12.2016
05.12.2016
Santander powers British KTM RC Cup into third season
28.11.2016
28.11.2016
Mackenzie to defend Supersport title with McAMS Yamaha
19.11.2016
19.11.2016
Buchan returns to Superstock 1000 with Morello Kawasaki
19.11.2016
19.11.2016
Brands BSB: Mackenzie wraps up Supersport title with last lap win
16.10.2016
16.10.2016
Brands BSB: Rutter overturns 11 second gap for Stock 1000 win
16.10.2016
16.10.2016
Haslam to test for Puccetti Kawasaki at Portimao
26.01.2017
Jerez WSBK test: Rea ends on top despite crash
25.01.2017
Jerez WSBK test: Savadori impresses with day-two pace
25.01.2017
2017 Honda Fireblade: Launch test report and pictures
23.01.2017
Jerez WSBK test: Davies ‘pushing the boundaries’ of new parts and setup
26.01.2017
Jerez WSBK test: Neck injury hampers Sykes’ progress
26.01.2017
Jerez WSBK test: Melandri proves he is still force to be reckoned with
26.01.2017
Jerez WSBK test: Wednesday times and results
25.01.2017
Jerez WSBK test: New Blade is ‘good starting point’ for Hayden
25.01.2017
Jerez WSBK test: Laverty still struggling to stop RSV-4
25.01.2017
Jerez WSBK test: Tuesday times and results
24.01.2017
First pics: Hayden’s 2017 Honda Fireblade
24.01.2017
MotoGP
Circuit of Wales gets fortnight to prove finances are in order
26.01.2017
26.01.2017
Ducati debut radical new MotoGP seat unit and exhaust at Sepang
25.01.2017
25.01.2017
Crutchlow awarded prestigious Torrens Trophy in London
24.01.2017
24.01.2017
'There are no more excuses' says Ducati MotoGP boss Dall'Igna
20.01.2017
20.01.2017
Lorenzo confident of MotoGP podiums with Ducati in 2017
20.01.2017
20.01.2017
'We have to work together to beat Marquez' - Vinales
20.01.2017
20.01.2017
Nesbitt signs Moto3 Junior World Championship deal with Monlau
20.01.2017
20.01.2017
Watch the 2017 Ducati MotoGP team launch live
20.01.2017
20.01.2017
Rossi, Vinales unveil 2017 Yamaha MotoGP livery
19.01.2017
19.01.2017
YZR-M1 'will change a lot in winter tests' says Yamaha boss Tsuji
19.01.2017
19.01.2017
MotoGP bosses working on plans for a British Talent Cup in 2018
19.01.2017
19.01.2017
Video: Marquez takes on the Hahnenkamm at Kitzbühel
19.01.2017
19.01.2017
TT and Roads
McLean gets MSS Kawasaki support for Isle of Man TT debut
26.01.2017
26.01.2017
Brookes to make Isle of Man TT return with Norton in 2017
17.01.2017
17.01.2017
Guy Martin joins McGuinness in Honda TT squad
18.01.2017
18.01.2017
Video: Rewind of the 2016 Oliver's Mount action
19.01.2017
19.01.2017
Kneen joins Webb at Penz13.com BMW for 2017 roads season
17.01.2017
17.01.2017
Seeley signs Gearlink Kawasaki deal for North West 200
13.01.2017
13.01.2017
Johnston bags Hayden's Blade as he signs for Jackson Racing
11.01.2017
11.01.2017
Hegarty signs with Top Gun Honda for TT 2017
05.01.2017
05.01.2017
Ian Hutchinson voted BSN Roads Rider of the Year
24.12.2016
24.12.2016
How hard is it to run an Irish National Road Race?
19.12.2016
19.12.2016
Martin or Hutchinson for your Christmas read
20.12.2016
20.12.2016
Mar-Train Racing call it quits after 11 years
09.12.2016
09.12.2016
Club News
Auto 66 unveil club racing schedule for 2017
02.12.2016
02.12.2016
BMCRC Snetterton 300: Race weekend results
19.09.2016
19.09.2016
Remember prize money? Cooper bags £500 of it at Donington Classic
08.08.2016
08.08.2016
English takes Hailwood-era Manx to Lansdowne win
07.08.2016
07.08.2016
Cooper crowned NGRRC King of Combe again
07.07.2016
07.07.2016
Crewe and South Cheshire: round three report and results
07.07.2016
07.07.2016
Club race results round-up: Thundersport, NGRRC, No Limits
06.07.2016
06.07.2016
NGRRC Oulton: Race weekend report
16.06.2016
16.06.2016
Derby Phoenix Cadwell: Weekend race report
16.06.2016
16.06.2016
Weekend club results round-up: NGRRC, No Limits and Derby Phoenix
16.06.2016
16.06.2016
NGRRC Oulton: Race weekend preview
10.06.2016
10.06.2016
Crewe and South Cheshire round two: Race report and results
08.06.2016
08.06.2016
World News
Ten minutes with Team Australia's PI Classic star Jed Metcher
23.01.2017
23.01.2017
Martin set to stick it to the Brits at Phillip Island Classic
16.01.2017
16.01.2017
Sunderland becomes first British winner of the Dakar
16.01.2017
16.01.2017
McWilliams gunning for third straight win at PI Classic
12.01.2017
12.01.2017
Not interested in the Dakar? Look at this guy…
05.01.2017
05.01.2017
Sheils joins Team Ireland for Phillip Island Classic
19.12.2016
19.12.2016
'You need lady luck on your side' reckons PI Classic Aussie team skipper
15.12.2016
15.12.2016
'Aussies will left breathing our fumes' says PI Classic British captain
14.12.2016
14.12.2016
Team Australia announce Phillip Island Classic line-up
09.12.2016
09.12.2016
For those already bored with Christmas, here's a short quiz
25.12.2016
25.12.2016
Motorcycle Live 2016 to showcase British beef
07.09.2016
07.09.2016
BSN Promotion: ProMach engineering excellence
01.09.2016
01.09.2016
Features
In depth: Too old and fat for trackdays?
20.10.2015
20.10.2015
In depth: Mike Trimby - The man from IRTA
20.10.2015
20.10.2015
In depth: The Yamaha Pro-Am Revival
20.10.2015
20.10.2015
2015 Classic TT: Race weekend preview
28.08.2015
28.08.2015
In depth: Ducati boss Dall'Igna talks tech, rules and winning
30.07.2015
30.07.2015
Five minutes with Portugese Moto3 star Miguel Oliveira
30.07.2015
30.07.2015
Shaun Muir and the Dunlop TT defection
23.07.2015
23.07.2015
In depth: Ducati WSBK boss Marinelli on the 2015 season
23.07.2015
23.07.2015
In depth: Ian Hutchinson's journey to hell. And back…
22.07.2015
22.07.2015
Welcome to Rossiland
08.07.2015
Taming the RC213V beast…
08.07.2015
08.07.2015
Dean Harrison: unknown to roads star in four years
08.04.2015
08.04.2015
New bikes
Honda's FireBlade - an appreciation (part two)
19.01.2017
19.01.2017
Honda's FireBlade - an appreciation (part one)
18.01.2017
18.01.2017
Triumph's 2017 Street Triple - everything you need to know…
15.01.2017
15.01.2017
American beef farmers want 100 per cent tax on sub-500cc
16.01.2017
Order your Yamaha XSR900 Abarth edition tomorrow
16.01.2017
Simon Crafar’s Better Riding Tips: Confidence
14.01.2017
Triumph unveil brand new Street Triple with 765cc motor
10.01.2017
Honda shows off self-balancing concept bike at Las Vegas CES show
05.01.2017
Simon Crafar’s Better Riding Tips: Physical training
05.01.2017
New Ariel Ace R unveiled
05.01.2017
Win an American Kargo Large Gear Roller bag
03.01.2017
Pneumatic valves and big-bore overhaul turns Aprilia RSV4FW into 250bhp MotoGP rep
21.12.2016
Products
Avon Spirit ST sport touring tyres
16.01.2017
On your bike
Givi V46 Monokey top box tested
16.01.2017
On your bike
R&G Heated Grips test
21.12.2016
On your bike
Tucano Urbano Central Park riding parka
19.12.2016
On you
Metzeler Feelfree Wintec tyres
13.12.2016
On your bike
Master of disaster
12.12.2016
On you
Alpinestars produces new airbag street jacket for BMW
28.09.2016
On you
Michelin Power RS supersport tyres
24.10.2016
On your bike
TCX X-Cube Evo boots review
19.09.2016
On you
Knox Handroid Pod MkIII Glove
16.09.2016
On you
Spada Cyclone Helmet
16.09.2016
On you
Bering Maxwell Jacket
16.09.2016
On you
