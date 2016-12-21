Bike Sport News
Test ride the Panigale 899 at your local Ducati dealership
MotoGP
World Superbikes
British Superbikes
BSB Support
TT and Roads
New Bikes
Latest news
For those already bored with Christmas, here’s a short quiz
Rossi’s final verdicts on 2016, Marquez, being single and Vinales
Jonathan Rea voted BSN WSBK Rider of the Year
Leon Haslam voted BSN BSB Rider of the Year
Ian Hutchinson voted BSN Roads Rider of the Year
Cal Crutchlow voted BSN MotoGP Rider of the Year
Ryde joins Sofuoglu at Puccetti Kawasaki for WorldSSP 2017
European insurance ruling could ‘wipe out’ motorsport in UK, says MCIA boss
Top stories
Pneumatic valves and big-bore overhaul turns Aprilia RSV4FW into 250bhp MotoGP rep
21.12.2016
MotoGP
New Bikes
How hard is it to run an Irish National Road Race?
19.12.2016
TT and Roads
Ten Kate absent from 2017 World Supersport entry list
22.12.2016
World Superbikes
Kiyonari signs for Moriwaki in All-Japan Superbike series
21.12.2016
British Superbikes
Silver service and Michelin stars: Inside Repsol’s MotoGP hospitality
20.12.2016
MotoGP
Stuart Easton to retire after 260 British Championship races and 20 broken bones
15.12.2016
British Superbikes
Brookes makes it three wins from five races at Aussie superbike final
19.12.2016
World Superbikes
Robin Miller: WorldSBK rule changes didn’t go far enough
16.12.2016
World Superbikes
Martin or Hutchinson for your Christmas read
20.12.2016
TT and Roads
Sheils joins Team Ireland for Phillip Island Classic
19.12.2016
World News
Brookes takes pole and race win at Australian superbike finale
16.12.2016
World Superbikes
Sky VR|46 team unveils new livery live on Italian X-Factor
16.12.2016
MotoGP
British Superbikes
Leon Haslam voted BSN BSB Rider of the Year
24.12.2016
European insurance ruling could ‘wipe out’ motorsport in UK, says MCIA boss
22.12.2016
Kiyonari signs for Moriwaki in All-Japan Superbike series
21.12.2016
Stuart Easton to retire after 260 British Championship races and 20 broken bones
15.12.2016
Mackenzie joins Guintoli in Bennetts Suzuki BSB attack
14.12.2016
Hickman joins all-conquering British team for Phillip Island Classic
13.12.2016
New technology could mean the end of high-sides
09.12.2016
From Diggers to Ducatis - GSE Racing history on sale now
12.12.2016
Tommy Hill pulls plug on British Superbike team
06.12.2016
Vote for your BSN British Superbike Rider of the Year
07.12.2016
Smrz brothers join PR Racing in BSB and Stock 1000 championships in 2017
05.12.2016
‘Moving into British Superbikes is mindblowing’ - Keith Flint
02.12.2016
BSB Support
Cooper switches back to Superstock 1000 with Bennetts Suzuki
14.12.2016
Stacey moves into Motostar with Repli-Cast Honda
08.12.2016
Australian champ Clarke joins CF Motorsport in British Supersport
07.12.2016
Irwin and Currie to challenge for 2017 Supersport title with Gearlink Kawasaki
05.12.2016
Santander powers British KTM RC Cup into third season
28.11.2016
Mackenzie to defend Supersport title with McAMS Yamaha
19.11.2016
Buchan returns to Superstock 1000 with Morello Kawasaki
19.11.2016
Brands BSB: Mackenzie wraps up Supersport title with last lap win
16.10.2016
Brands BSB: Rutter overturns 11 second gap for Stock 1000 win
16.10.2016
Standard Moto3 bikes will continue to run in Motostar class for 2017
17.10.2016
Brands BSB: Taylor wins on his return to Motostar
16.10.2016
Brands BSB: Wet win for Todd as Weaving takes Stock 600 crown
16.10.2016
World Superbikes
Jonathan Rea voted BSN WSBK Rider of the Year
24.12.2016
Ryde joins Sofuoglu at Puccetti Kawasaki for WorldSSP 2017
21.12.2016
Ten Kate absent from 2017 World Supersport entry list
22.12.2016
Brookes makes it three wins from five races at Aussie superbike final
19.12.2016
Robin Miller: WorldSBK rule changes didn’t go far enough
16.12.2016
Brookes takes pole and race win at Australian superbike finale
16.12.2016
Phillip Island awards WSBK champ Rea adopted citizen status
16.12.2016
No MotoGP wildcard for Davies in 2017, says Ducati boss
14.12.2016
Pata Yamaha boss Denning backs new WSBK grid rules
06.12.2016
Brookes to make one-off appearance in Australian Superbikes
07.12.2016
FIM make changes to 2017 World Superbikes including new grid format for race two
05.12.2016
Murley joins Team Toth for inaugural WorldSSP 300 season
02.12.2016
MotoGP
Rossi’s final verdicts on 2016, Marquez, being single and Vinales
24.12.2016
Cal Crutchlow voted BSN MotoGP Rider of the Year
24.12.2016
Pneumatic valves and big-bore overhaul turns Aprilia RSV4FW into 250bhp MotoGP rep
21.12.2016
Silver service and Michelin stars: Inside Repsol’s MotoGP hospitality
20.12.2016
Sky VR|46 team unveils new livery live on Italian X-Factor
16.12.2016
How MotoGP’s medics are keeping pace with a change in the nature of crashes
12.12.2016
MotoGP bosses ditch intermediate tyres for 2017 season
09.12.2016
Pit Beirer: Making KTM into a world-beating brand
08.12.2016
Barros back to the winner’s circle in Brazilian Superbikes
07.12.2016
Carlo Pernat: Impressive Vinales is Lorenzo’s riding clone
01.12.2016
Vote for your BSN MotoGP Rider of the Year
02.12.2016
Win the chance to spend a whole weekend in the MotoGP paddock
29.11.2016
TT and Roads
Ian Hutchinson voted BSN Roads Rider of the Year
24.12.2016
How hard is it to run an Irish National Road Race?
19.12.2016
Martin or Hutchinson for your Christmas read
20.12.2016
Mar-Train Racing call it quits after 11 years
09.12.2016
Vote for your BSN Roads Rider of the Year
08.12.2016
Robin Miller: A SNAFU in Manxland
03.12.2016
TT bosses end independent promoter tender process
28.11.2016
Mercer joins Lintin at RC Express Racing for 2017 season
28.11.2016
Dunlop targets 500cc MV win at 2017 Classic TT
25.11.2016
Hutchinson to remain with Tyco BMW for 2017 roads season
25.11.2016
Liverpool FC boss Ayre joins RC Racing Express for 2017
24.11.2016
William Dunlop to spearhead Halsall Racing roads assault in 2017
24.11.2016
Club News
Auto 66 unveil club racing schedule for 2017
02.12.2016
BMCRC Snetterton 300: Race weekend results
19.09.2016
Remember prize money? Cooper bags £500 of it at Donington Classic
08.08.2016
English takes Hailwood-era Manx to Lansdowne win
07.08.2016
Cooper crowned NGRRC King of Combe again
07.07.2016
Crewe and South Cheshire: round three report and results
07.07.2016
Club race results round-up: Thundersport, NGRRC, No Limits
06.07.2016
NGRRC Oulton: Race weekend report
16.06.2016
Derby Phoenix Cadwell: Weekend race report
16.06.2016
Weekend club results round-up: NGRRC, No Limits and Derby Phoenix
16.06.2016
NGRRC Oulton: Race weekend preview
10.06.2016
Crewe and South Cheshire round two: Race report and results
08.06.2016
World News
For those already bored with Christmas, here’s a short quiz
25.12.2016
Sheils joins Team Ireland for Phillip Island Classic
19.12.2016
‘You need lady luck on your side’ reckons PI Classic Aussie team skipper
15.12.2016
‘Aussies will left breathing our fumes’ says PI Classic British captain
14.12.2016
Team Australia announce Phillip Island Classic line-up
09.12.2016
Motorcycle Live 2016 to showcase British beef
07.09.2016
BSN Promotion: ProMach engineering excellence
01.09.2016
BSN Promotion: Ducati’s Grand Adventure
31.08.2016
Win a track day place with Chris Walker courtesy of R&G
06.09.2016
BSN promotion: Simon Andrews Fund For Injured Riders
25.08.2016
MotoGP star Smith escapes serious injury in endurance crash
25.08.2016
Guy Martin to attempt World Landspeed Record next month
23.08.2016
Features
In depth: Too old and fat for trackdays?
20.10.2015
In depth: Mike Trimby - The man from IRTA
20.10.2015
In depth: The Yamaha Pro-Am Revival
20.10.2015
2015 Classic TT: Race weekend preview
28.08.2015
In depth: Ducati boss Dall’Igna talks tech, rules and winning
30.07.2015
Five minutes with Portugese Moto3 star Miguel Oliveira
30.07.2015
Shaun Muir and the Dunlop TT defection
23.07.2015
In depth: Ducati WSBK boss Marinelli on the 2015 season
23.07.2015
In depth: Ian Hutchinson’s journey to hell. And back…
22.07.2015
Welcome to Rossiland
08.07.2015
Taming the RC213V beast…
08.07.2015
Dean Harrison: unknown to roads star in four years
08.04.2015
New bikes
Pneumatic valves and big-bore overhaul turns Aprilia RSV4FW into 250bhp MotoGP rep
21.12.2016
Triumph teasing new 2017 Street Triple
21.12.2016
Last minute Xmas gift ideas from Ducati…
19.12.2016
New tech: Impulse Drum Charger
13.12.2016
Secrets of the 2017 Honda Fireblade from the man who designed it
28.11.2016
Brand new 750cc, 140kg, 180bhp sportsbike from Spirit
22.11.2016
2016 Motorcycle Live: it all kicks off on Saturday - don’t miss out
17.11.2016
Norton motors into the future with new V4 Superbike
18.11.2016
Hot Metal! All the best bikes to see at Motorcycle Live 2016 (part two)
16.11.2016
Hot Metal! All the best bikes to see at Motorcycle Live 2016 - part one
14.11.2016
KTM 790 Duke concept on show at Milan
12.11.2016
2017 KTM Super Duke 1290 R unveiled
12.11.2016
Products
R&G Heated Grips test
21.12.2016
On your bike
Tucano Urbano Central Park riding parka
19.12.2016
On you
Metzeler Feelfree Wintec tyres
13.12.2016
On your bike
Master of disaster
12.12.2016
On you
Alpinestars produces new airbag street jacket for BMW
28.09.2016
On you
Michelin Power RS supersport tyres
24.10.2016
On your bike
TCX X-Cube Evo boots review
19.09.2016
On you
Knox Handroid Pod MkIII Glove
16.09.2016
On you
Spada Cyclone Helmet
16.09.2016
On you
Bering Maxwell Jacket
16.09.2016
On you
Venhill Titanium Quick-Release Couplings
16.09.2016
On your bike
AGV updates its top-spec ‘Pista’ race helmet for 2017
15.09.2016
On you
