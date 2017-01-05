Latest news

Bike Sport News
Test ride the Panigale 899 at your local Ducati dealership
MotoGP
World Superbikes
British Superbikes
BSB Support
TT and Roads
New Bikes
Triumph set to take over Moto2 engine supply in 2018
Rossi ‘pumped and ready to go’ says crew chief Galbusera
Not interested in the Dakar? Look at this guy…
Extreme sports firm lends support to Circuit of Wales
Hickman and Jackson line up for Smiths BMW in 2017
Honda shows off self-balancing concept bike at Las Vegas CES show
Hegarty signs with Top Gun Honda for TT 2017
Simon Crafar’s Better Riding Tips: Physical training
Top stories
New Ariel Ace R unveiled
05.01.2017
New Bikes
Stoner to kick off Ducati aero testing at Sepang in three weeks
03.01.2017
MotoGP
WorldSBK should have reversed top nine finishers - Melandri
03.01.2017
World Superbikes
Rollo makes step up to Superstock 1000 with MSS Kawasaki
03.01.2017
BSB Support
Win an American Kargo Large Gear Roller bag
03.01.2017
New Bikes
Rossi’s final verdicts on 2016, Marquez, being single and Vinales
24.12.2016
MotoGP
Jonathan Rea voted BSN WSBK Rider of the Year
24.12.2016
World Superbikes
Leon Haslam voted BSN BSB Rider of the Year
24.12.2016
British Superbikes
Ian Hutchinson voted BSN Roads Rider of the Year
24.12.2016
TT and Roads
Cal Crutchlow voted BSN MotoGP Rider of the Year
24.12.2016
MotoGP
Ryde joins Sofuoglu at Puccetti Kawasaki for WorldSSP 2017
21.12.2016
World Superbikes
European insurance ruling could ‘wipe out’ motorsport in UK, says MCIA boss
22.12.2016
British Superbikes
British Superbikes
Hickman and Jackson line up for Smiths BMW in 2017
03.01.2017
Leon Haslam voted BSN BSB Rider of the Year
24.12.2016
European insurance ruling could ‘wipe out’ motorsport in UK, says MCIA boss
22.12.2016
Kiyonari signs for Moriwaki in All-Japan Superbike series
21.12.2016
Stuart Easton to retire after 260 British Championship races and 20 broken bones
15.12.2016
Mackenzie joins Guintoli in Bennetts Suzuki BSB attack
14.12.2016
Hickman joins all-conquering British team for Phillip Island Classic
13.12.2016
New technology could mean the end of high-sides
09.12.2016
From Diggers to Ducatis - GSE Racing history on sale now
12.12.2016
Tommy Hill pulls plug on British Superbike team
06.12.2016
Vote for your BSN British Superbike Rider of the Year
07.12.2016
Smrz brothers join PR Racing in BSB and Stock 1000 championships in 2017
05.12.2016
BSB Support
Rollo makes step up to Superstock 1000 with MSS Kawasaki
03.01.2017
Cooper switches back to Superstock 1000 with Bennetts Suzuki
14.12.2016
Stacey moves into Motostar with Repli-Cast Honda
08.12.2016
Australian champ Clarke joins CF Motorsport in British Supersport
07.12.2016
Irwin and Currie to challenge for 2017 Supersport title with Gearlink Kawasaki
05.12.2016
Santander powers British KTM RC Cup into third season
28.11.2016
Mackenzie to defend Supersport title with McAMS Yamaha
19.11.2016
Buchan returns to Superstock 1000 with Morello Kawasaki
19.11.2016
Brands BSB: Mackenzie wraps up Supersport title with last lap win
16.10.2016
Brands BSB: Rutter overturns 11 second gap for Stock 1000 win
16.10.2016
Standard Moto3 bikes will continue to run in Motostar class for 2017
17.10.2016
Brands BSB: Taylor wins on his return to Motostar
16.10.2016
World Superbikes
WorldSBK should have reversed top nine finishers - Melandri
03.01.2017
Jonathan Rea voted BSN WSBK Rider of the Year
24.12.2016
Ryde joins Sofuoglu at Puccetti Kawasaki for WorldSSP 2017
21.12.2016
Ten Kate absent from 2017 World Supersport entry list
22.12.2016
Brookes makes it three wins from five races at Aussie superbike final
19.12.2016
Robin Miller: WorldSBK rule changes didn’t go far enough
16.12.2016
Brookes takes pole and race win at Australian superbike finale
16.12.2016
Phillip Island awards WSBK champ Rea adopted citizen status
16.12.2016
No MotoGP wildcard for Davies in 2017, says Ducati boss
14.12.2016
Pata Yamaha boss Denning backs new WSBK grid rules
06.12.2016
Brookes to make one-off appearance in Australian Superbikes
07.12.2016
FIM make changes to 2017 World Superbikes including new grid format for race two
05.12.2016
MotoGP
Triumph set to take over Moto2 engine supply in 2018
07.01.2017
Rossi ‘pumped and ready to go’ says crew chief Galbusera
05.01.2017
Extreme sports firm lends support to Circuit of Wales
09.01.2017
Stoner to kick off Ducati aero testing at Sepang in three weeks
03.01.2017
Rossi’s final verdicts on 2016, Marquez, being single and Vinales
24.12.2016
Cal Crutchlow voted BSN MotoGP Rider of the Year
24.12.2016
Pneumatic valves and big-bore overhaul turns Aprilia RSV4FW into 250bhp MotoGP rep
21.12.2016
Silver service and Michelin stars: Inside Repsol’s MotoGP hospitality
20.12.2016
Sky VR|46 team unveils new livery live on Italian X-Factor
16.12.2016
How MotoGP’s medics are keeping pace with a change in the nature of crashes
12.12.2016
MotoGP bosses ditch intermediate tyres for 2017 season
09.12.2016
Pit Beirer: Making KTM into a world-beating brand
08.12.2016
TT and Roads
Hegarty signs with Top Gun Honda for TT 2017
05.01.2017
Ian Hutchinson voted BSN Roads Rider of the Year
24.12.2016
How hard is it to run an Irish National Road Race?
19.12.2016
Martin or Hutchinson for your Christmas read
20.12.2016
Mar-Train Racing call it quits after 11 years
09.12.2016
Vote for your BSN Roads Rider of the Year
08.12.2016
Robin Miller: A SNAFU in Manxland
03.12.2016
TT bosses end independent promoter tender process
28.11.2016
Mercer joins Lintin at RC Express Racing for 2017 season
28.11.2016
Dunlop targets 500cc MV win at 2017 Classic TT
25.11.2016
Hutchinson to remain with Tyco BMW for 2017 roads season
25.11.2016
Liverpool FC boss Ayre joins RC Racing Express for 2017
24.11.2016
Club News
Auto 66 unveil club racing schedule for 2017
02.12.2016
BMCRC Snetterton 300: Race weekend results
19.09.2016
Remember prize money? Cooper bags £500 of it at Donington Classic
08.08.2016
English takes Hailwood-era Manx to Lansdowne win
07.08.2016
Cooper crowned NGRRC King of Combe again
07.07.2016
Crewe and South Cheshire: round three report and results
07.07.2016
Club race results round-up: Thundersport, NGRRC, No Limits
06.07.2016
NGRRC Oulton: Race weekend report
16.06.2016
Derby Phoenix Cadwell: Weekend race report
16.06.2016
Weekend club results round-up: NGRRC, No Limits and Derby Phoenix
16.06.2016
NGRRC Oulton: Race weekend preview
10.06.2016
Crewe and South Cheshire round two: Race report and results
08.06.2016
World News
Not interested in the Dakar? Look at this guy…
05.01.2017
Sheils joins Team Ireland for Phillip Island Classic
19.12.2016
‘You need lady luck on your side’ reckons PI Classic Aussie team skipper
15.12.2016
‘Aussies will left breathing our fumes’ says PI Classic British captain
14.12.2016
Team Australia announce Phillip Island Classic line-up
09.12.2016
For those already bored with Christmas, here’s a short quiz
25.12.2016
Motorcycle Live 2016 to showcase British beef
07.09.2016
BSN Promotion: ProMach engineering excellence
01.09.2016
BSN Promotion: Ducati’s Grand Adventure
31.08.2016
Win a track day place with Chris Walker courtesy of R&G
06.09.2016
BSN promotion: Simon Andrews Fund For Injured Riders
25.08.2016
MotoGP star Smith escapes serious injury in endurance crash
25.08.2016
Features
In depth: Too old and fat for trackdays?
20.10.2015
In depth: Mike Trimby - The man from IRTA
20.10.2015
In depth: The Yamaha Pro-Am Revival
20.10.2015
2015 Classic TT: Race weekend preview
28.08.2015
In depth: Ducati boss Dall’Igna talks tech, rules and winning
30.07.2015
Five minutes with Portugese Moto3 star Miguel Oliveira
30.07.2015
Shaun Muir and the Dunlop TT defection
23.07.2015
In depth: Ducati WSBK boss Marinelli on the 2015 season
23.07.2015
In depth: Ian Hutchinson’s journey to hell. And back…
22.07.2015
Welcome to Rossiland
08.07.2015
Taming the RC213V beast…
08.07.2015
Dean Harrison: unknown to roads star in four years
08.04.2015
Honda shows off self-balancing concept bike at Las Vegas CES show
05.01.2017
Simon Crafar’s Better Riding Tips: Physical training
05.01.2017
New Ariel Ace R unveiled
05.01.2017
Win an American Kargo Large Gear Roller bag
03.01.2017
Pneumatic valves and big-bore overhaul turns Aprilia RSV4FW into 250bhp MotoGP rep
21.12.2016
Triumph teasing new 2017 Street Triple
21.12.2016
Last minute Xmas gift ideas from Ducati…
19.12.2016
New tech: Impulse Drum Charger
13.12.2016
Secrets of the 2017 Honda Fireblade from the man who designed it
28.11.2016
Brand new 750cc, 140kg, 180bhp sportsbike from Spirit
22.11.2016
2016 Motorcycle Live: it all kicks off on Saturday - don’t miss out
17.11.2016
Norton motors into the future with new V4 Superbike
18.11.2016
Products
R&G Heated Grips test
21.12.2016
On your bike
Tucano Urbano Central Park riding parka
19.12.2016
On you
Metzeler Feelfree Wintec tyres
13.12.2016
On your bike
Master of disaster
12.12.2016
On you
Alpinestars produces new airbag street jacket for BMW
28.09.2016
On you
Michelin Power RS supersport tyres
24.10.2016
On your bike
TCX X-Cube Evo boots review
19.09.2016
On you
Knox Handroid Pod MkIII Glove
16.09.2016
On you
Spada Cyclone Helmet
16.09.2016
On you
Bering Maxwell Jacket
16.09.2016
On you
Venhill Titanium Quick-Release Couplings
16.09.2016
On your bike
AGV updates its top-spec ‘Pista’ race helmet for 2017
15.09.2016
On you
